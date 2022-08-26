Equitable Trust Co. Sells 339 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,519,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,233,000 after acquiring an additional 868,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,034,000 after acquiring an additional 549,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

MCO opened at $306.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.20. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

