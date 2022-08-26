Equitable Trust Co. Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,817,000. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,738,000. Wedgewood Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,277,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,603,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,786.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,656.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,467.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 2.00. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,886.04.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.