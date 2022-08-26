Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Sells $60,183.20 in Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) Director Selig Zises sold 1,540 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $60,183.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,635.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $39.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $315.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $41.68.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 29.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esquire Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Esquire Financial by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

