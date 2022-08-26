ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Down 6.3%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 18,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,181,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

GWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their target price on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

The company has a market cap of $625.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ESS Tech by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 98,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

