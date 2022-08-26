Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 4.5 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $277.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.26 and a 200 day moving average of $265.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,869 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after purchasing an additional 667,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

