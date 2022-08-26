Etherland (ELAND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $235,882.35

Etherland (ELAND) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Etherland coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Etherland has a total market capitalization of $235,882.35 and approximately $98.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Etherland has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Etherland Profile

Etherland (CRYPTO:ELAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken.

Etherland Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

