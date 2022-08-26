EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $947,992.14 and approximately $99.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00232418 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,632,693,306 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars.

