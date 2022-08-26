Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Up 337.5% in August

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 337.5% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETCMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.65 ($12.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

ETCMY remained flat at $2.10 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

Further Reading

