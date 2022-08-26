Evedo Price Hits $0.0308 on Major Exchanges (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a total market cap of $451,915.89 and approximately $55,734.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co.

Evedo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

