EvenCoin (EVN) Achieves Market Cap of $16,782.40

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $16,782.40 and approximately $86,825.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.21 or 0.00494468 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000333 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000612 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.13 or 0.02072341 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005265 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

