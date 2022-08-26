EvenCoin (EVN) Achieves Market Cap of $19,988.43

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $19,988.43 and $84,452.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.01 or 0.00488194 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000353 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.97 or 0.02126466 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000692 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.