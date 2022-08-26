Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.60 million-$111.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.57 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.33-$0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 63,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

