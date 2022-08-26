Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.46 million. Everbridge also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.16-$0.17 EPS.
Everbridge Stock Up 11.7 %
NASDAQ EVBG traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.95. 63,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,781. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.91.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,314,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Everbridge by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 304,867 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Everbridge by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,509,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
About Everbridge
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
