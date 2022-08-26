Evercore ISI Raises TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Price Target to $25.00

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI to $25.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRMD. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of TORM in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating for the company.
TORM Stock Performance
TRMD opened at $20.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of -245.17. TORM has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TORM during the second quarter valued at $475,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TORM by 712.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 238,098 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in TORM during the second quarter valued at $836,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TORM during the second quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in TORM by 599.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,250 shares in the last quarter.
TORM Company Profile
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
