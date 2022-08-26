Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Short Interest Up 733.3% in August

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergreen during the second quarter worth about $206,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Evergreen during the second quarter worth about $1,996,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergreen during the second quarter worth about $2,762,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergreen during the second quarter worth about $3,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergreen during the second quarter worth about $4,455,000.

Evergreen Price Performance

NASDAQ EVGR remained flat at $10.04 during trading on Thursday. Evergreen has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

