Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 62,842 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Everi were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Everi by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.50.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $928,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $979,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $928,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,848 shares of company stock worth $613,536 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

