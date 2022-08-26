EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Down 3.9%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.60. 12,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,513,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial raised EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

EVgo Stock Down 7.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 42,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $484,796.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $663,528.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EVgo news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 42,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $484,796.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $663,528.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $215,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,463 shares in the company, valued at $397,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,276 shares of company stock worth $728,940 over the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

