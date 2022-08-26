Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Trading 5% Higher

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 14,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 425,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Excellon Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excellon Resources

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Excellon Resources stock. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) by 162.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,417 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management owned approximately 0.47% of Excellon Resources worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Further Reading

