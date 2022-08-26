Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $44,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 397,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 239,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,509 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $98.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,270,946. The company has a market capitalization of $408.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

