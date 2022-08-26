F3Logic LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LQDH traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $91.35. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,254. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.49 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.71.

