F3Logic LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

F3Logic LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,782,000 after acquiring an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 394.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 17,679 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,143.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IYH traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.86. 81 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,023. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $247.38 and a 1-year high of $302.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.58.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

