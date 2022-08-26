F3Logic LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $6.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.27.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

