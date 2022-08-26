F3Logic LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,489 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 comprises approximately 1.4% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 18.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 196.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 22.7% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 25.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

UPRO traded down $2.86 on Friday, reaching $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 698,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,132,254. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.69.

