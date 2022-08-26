F3Logic LLC Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

F3Logic LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $8.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.04. 37,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

