F3Logic LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $13,875,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.33. 5,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,409. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $51.31.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
