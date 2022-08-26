F3Logic LLC Sells 1,277,260 Shares of Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX)

F3Logic LLC lessened its position in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,550,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277,260 shares during the period. Adaptive High Income ETF comprises 4.9% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. F3Logic LLC owned about 72.55% of Adaptive High Income ETF worth $33,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,564,000.
Adaptive High Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Adaptive High Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. 170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,351. Adaptive High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.
