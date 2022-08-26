F3Logic LLC Trims Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC owned 0.09% of Chimera Investment worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 54.7% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Chimera Investment stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.82. 22,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,028. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Chimera Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.