Facet Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Facet Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,864 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.6% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 82,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,081. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.