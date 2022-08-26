Facet Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 442,597 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 757,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,259,000 after acquiring an additional 166,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $278,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.03. 47,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,143. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.05.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.