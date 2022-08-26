Facet Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 44,002 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 89,752 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

SCHH stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 44,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,561. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00.

