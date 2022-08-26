Facet Wealth Inc. Has $63.95 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 378,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.5% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $63,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,952,398. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

