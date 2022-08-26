Facet Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.15. 62,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,661. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.70 and a 200-day moving average of $250.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

