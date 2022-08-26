Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 1,262 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Facet Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.27. The stock had a trading volume of 54,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.14. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

