FaraLand (FARA) Market Cap Hits $1.32 Million

FaraLand (FARA) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One FaraLand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FaraLand has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. FaraLand has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $52,727.00 worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.55 or 0.00807377 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016867 BTC.
FaraLand Coin Profile
FaraLand’s total supply is 99,930,069 coins and its circulating supply is 25,907,304 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io.
FaraLand Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for FaraLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FaraLand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.