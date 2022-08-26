Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The company had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Farfetch Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 2,037,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after buying an additional 1,633,950 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,075,000 after buying an additional 626,220 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $6,115,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Farfetch by 15.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,406,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 189,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Farfetch

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTCH. Cowen cut Farfetch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Farfetch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.94.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

