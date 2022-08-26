Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FPI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Farmland Partners Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $808.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,489.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,400.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 186.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.9% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Featured Articles

