Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 2,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 133,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FATH shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

