Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 2,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 133,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on FATH shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83.
Institutional Trading of Fathom Digital Manufacturing
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.