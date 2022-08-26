FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Increased by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,248 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock traded down $6.80 on Friday, hitting $221.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,025. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $269.94.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

