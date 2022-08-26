Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.0873 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0873 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $65.12 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,483.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00128706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00032152 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00083102 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

