Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 92.0% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 194.9% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.38. 202,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,463. The company has a market cap of $173.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.27. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

