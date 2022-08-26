Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $29,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,440,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $791,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,876,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total transaction of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $39,292,049. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,298.25.

NYSE MTD traded down $60.47 on Friday, hitting $1,263.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,462. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,082.78 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,239.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,298.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

