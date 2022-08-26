Financial Contrast: Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) versus ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF)

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) and ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.8% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of ZIM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Siyata Mobile and ZIM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siyata Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Siyata Mobile and ZIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siyata Mobile -400.12% -179.64% -100.47% ZIM N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Siyata Mobile and ZIM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siyata Mobile $7.55 million 1.34 -$23.63 million ($2.83) -0.24 ZIM $350,000.00 N/A -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

ZIM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Siyata Mobile.

Volatility and Risk

Siyata Mobile has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIM has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZIM beats Siyata Mobile on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siyata Mobile

(Get Rating)

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories. In addition, it offers 4G LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, in-vehicle communication devices that incorporate voice, push-to-talk over cellular, navigation, and data fleet management solutions. Further, the company provides cellular booster solutions, such as Uniden U60C 4G and U65C 4G to enhance connectivity; Uniden U70 FN for inside buildings, Uniden UM50 FN for inside vehicles, and the Uniden UM2M FN that can connect to its Uniden UV350 in vehicle communicator; Uniden Mobile Coverage Kit; Mission Critical Push-To-Talk device; and Vehicle Kit 7, a vehicle kit accessory that provides an in-vehicle solution. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About ZIM

(Get Rating)

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and Austria. The company operates in two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications. The company's ZIM IDE software provides an IDE for Microsoft Windows, UNIX, and Linux computer operating systems. Its products are used to develop database applications in various industries, including finance, insurance, marketing, human resource, information, and records management. The company also provides migration services and management products; and short message services. ZIM Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

