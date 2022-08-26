Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Financial Services Advisory Inc decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,783 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises about 4.0% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,921,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,815,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,166,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock remained flat at $37.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 101,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.