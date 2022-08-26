Financial Services Advisory Inc Makes New Investment in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. VanEck Natural Resources ETF makes up 0.6% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned about 0.22% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 153.5% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 153.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance
HAP stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,360. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40.
