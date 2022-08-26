FirmaChain Price Reaches $0.0700 on Exchanges (FCT,FCT2)

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One FirmaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $35.63 million and $23.00 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00767581 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016342 BTC.

FirmaChain Coin Profile

FirmaChain was first traded on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 653,640,696 coins and its circulating supply is 509,053,599 coins. FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#.

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirmaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

