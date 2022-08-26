Firo Price Hits $2.13 on Top Exchanges (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. Firo has a total market cap of $24.28 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $2.13 or 0.00010302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,628.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.01 or 0.07513920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00024714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00167972 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00260421 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.11 or 0.00708313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.84 or 0.00576089 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001004 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,426,206 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

