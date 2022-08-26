First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Acceptance Stock Up 0.7 %

FACO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. First Acceptance has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

First Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.