First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Acceptance Stock Up 0.7 %
FACO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. First Acceptance has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
First Acceptance Company Profile
