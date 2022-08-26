First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Up 0.6 %

INBKZ stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

Get First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- alerts:

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.