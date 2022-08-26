First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the July 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.82. 288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,945. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $45.63.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.809 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
