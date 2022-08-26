First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the July 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.82. 288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,945. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $45.63.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.809 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,046,000.

