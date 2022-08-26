First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 695.8% in August

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 695.8% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.80. 263,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,006. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 527,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 154,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.