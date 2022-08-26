First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 695.8% in August

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 695.8% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.80. 263,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,006. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
